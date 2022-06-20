LIVE at 3 pm ET: Epi. 6—Toronto ‘Til I Die | Junior Hoilett to Toronto FC?

TORONTO, Canada—Welcome back to another edition of the live Waking the Red Weekly Toronto ‘Til I Die podcast! That’s right. New name, same show.

ᴛɪʟ ɪ ᴅɪᴇ ⚫️



New look, same show.



See you tomorrow | #TFCLive pic.twitter.com/KXj1ax8HFo — Toronto ‘Til I Die Podcast (@TorontoTilIDie) April 18, 2022

(NOTE: TTID will now air on Mondays at 3 pm ET.)

Hosts Michael Singh, Jeffrey P. Nesker, and Mike Newell are back to chat all things Toronto FC, including the Junior Hoilett to Toronto rumours. Plus, they’ll quickly recap and share their thoughts on the Reds’ 2-0 loss to the New York Red Bulls over the weekend and look ahead to Wednesday’s Canadian Championship semi-final with CF Montréal.

As always, you can watch the live show at 3:00 pm ET on the Waking the Red Facebook page, on Waking the Red and Toronto ‘Til I Die’s Twitter, and YouTube channel. Come ready to ask questions as we’ll try and get to as many as we can on this week’s show!

Afterwards, the show will be made available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever else you get your podcast fix. If you enjoy, please like, rate, and subscribe!