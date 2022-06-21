Toronto FC Prediction League | Round 18 —Toronto FC v CF Montreal

Well, that’s sort of what we’ve come to expect from Red Bulls Away. 2-0 defeat. Fun Fact: I’m the only one in the Top 23 that picked clean sheet!! /sucker font
c. beaulieu stays two spots ahead atop the table. Special shoutout to H H for nailing the only perfect prediction of the week!!!
Back to the Cup. An incredibly tough Semi-Final tilt at BMO Field against arch-rivals CF Montreal. Can the Reds find some Cup Magic?
The point system for the 2022 season will be as follows:
- 2 points for guessing the correct result (Win, Loss, or Draw)
- 1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals scored
- 1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals conceded
A perfect game prediction will yield a massive 4 points—and there will be extra points available each match for the bonus question!
This Week’s Bonus:
The the Cup Classic Bonus Question.
Penalty Kicks at the death?
YES = 3 points, NO = 1 point.
Come on you Reds!
