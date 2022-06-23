Toronto FC to battle Vancouver Whitecaps in 2022 Canadian Championship Final

Ladies and gentlemen, we’ve got a proper cup final ahead of us.

Toronto FC will take on the Vancouver Whitecaps in the 2022 Canadian Championship Final, with the Reds looking for their ninth Voyageurs Cup triumph since the tournament’s inception back in 2008.

In quite the rare circumstance, Bob Bradley’s men can also become the first club in the competition’s history to lift the Voyageurs Cup twice in the same calendar year after their penalty shootout victory over Forge FC in the delayed 2020 Final, which was played in June 2022.

The upcoming clash will be played at BC Place, marking Toronto’s second visit to Vancouver this season.

A brace from Ayo Akinola and goals each from Spaniards Jesús Jiménez and Alejandro Pozuelo steered TFC to a comprehensive 4-0 victory over CF Montréal at BMO Field to book their place in the final, while the Whitecaps were narrow 2-1 victors against York United in their semi-final clash.

Both Toronto and Vancouver are in the midst of turbulent seasons, but with the Reds eyeing yet another Voyageurs Cup triumph and the Whitecaps in search of their first major trophy since 2015, this final is set to be nothing short of a thrilling affair between two improving Canadian clubs.

Toronto FC presided over a 7-4 win on aggregate in the 2018 Final courtesy of an enthralling 5-2 victory at BMO Field in the second leg. Following a 2-2 draw in the first leg at BC Place, where a Doneil Henry own goal ensured Vancouver did not go into the reverse fixture with the lead on aggregate, Jozy Altidore stole the headlines, scoring a hat trick in the 5-2 win to help his side clinch their seventh Canadian Championship crown.

From the team that started the second leg in 2018, only Jonathan Osorio, Chris Mavinga and Michael Bradley remain with TFC’s current squad.

Having already faced Vancouver in MLS this season, this game will be Toronto’s final fixture against their national rival in 2022. When the two sides met in early May at BC Place, it was the Whitecaps who emerged victorious thanks to a last-minute winner from former TFC man, Tosaint Ricketts.

Toronto has met Vancouver a total of 16 times in the Canadian Championship, winning seven, drawing six and losing three.