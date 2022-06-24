 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Toronto FC Prediction League | Round 19 —Toronto FC v Atlanta United

Guess Saturday’s final score before the 7:30 pm ET kickoff to enter our prediction and be eligible to win a Toronto FC prize!

By Martyn Bailey
Graphics : JPN

Another Cup Final!! Here we come! Toronto FC surprised a lot of us and hung a 4-0 laugher on CF Montreal.

c. beaulieu extended his lead to 3 points, and FWGB extended his streak of ignoring Cup ties. Plenty to play for, still! Lots of time to make back the points!

Graphics : JPN

Atlanta United come to town, one point out of a playoff spot, looking to capitalize on a TFC squad on short rest.

The point system for the 2022 season will be as follows:

  • 2 points for guessing the correct result (Win, Loss, or Draw)
  • 1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals scored
  • 1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals conceded

A perfect game prediction will yield a massive 4 points—and there will be extra points available each match for the bonus question!

This Week’s Bonus:

Will either team get a penalty kick awarded?

YES = 2 points

NO = 1 point

Come on you Reds!

