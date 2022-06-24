Toronto FC Prediction League | Round 19 —Toronto FC v Atlanta United

Another Cup Final!! Here we come! Toronto FC surprised a lot of us and hung a 4-0 laugher on CF Montreal.

c. beaulieu extended his lead to 3 points, and FWGB extended his streak of ignoring Cup ties. Plenty to play for, still! Lots of time to make back the points!

Atlanta United come to town, one point out of a playoff spot, looking to capitalize on a TFC squad on short rest.

The point system for the 2022 season will be as follows:

2 points for guessing the correct result (Win, Loss, or Draw)

1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals scored

goals scored 1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals conceded

A perfect game prediction will yield a massive 4 points—and there will be extra points available each match for the bonus question!

This Week’s Bonus:

Will either team get a penalty kick awarded?

YES = 2 points

NO = 1 point

Come on you Reds!