Lorenzo Insigne Lands in Toronto to Begin his TFC Journey

TORONTO, ON - The Italian international landed in Toronto Friday evening to much awaited fanfare at Café Diplomatico in Little Italy.

Hundreds gathered on Clinton Street where a stage was set up to welcome the Italian soccer star to his new home.

Insigne’s greeting from the crowd was met with a new chant sung by the TFC faithful and a large roar to welcome him into the city and his new club.

The player was introduced by TFC President Bill Manning, who was accompanied by TFC favourite Dwayne De Rosario and TSN’s Luke Wileman.

Wileman took to the mic to ask a few questions to Insigne including why he chose Toronto and has he (Insigne) been informed of any authentic Italian cuisine he should try.

After answering the questions per his translator, Insigne than thanked the crowd, said “All for One” before posing for a photo-op.

Before Insigne’s arrival, the crowd were treated to a t-shirt toss, a live DJ performance and a nail-biting cup stacking competition, despite the wind being totally against it.

Insigne won’t be registered to dress for his new team until after July 7 and is rumoured to make his debut against Charlotte on July 9.

A media press conference will be held on Monday, July 27, time TBD, to officially welcome Insigne to Toronto FC.