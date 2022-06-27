LIVE at 3 pm ET: Epi. 7—Toronto ‘Til I Die | Happy Lorenzo Insigne Day!

TORONTO, Canada—Welcome back to another edition of the live Waking the Red Weekly Toronto ‘Til I Die podcast! That’s right. New name, same show.

ᴛɪʟ ɪ ᴅɪᴇ ⚫️



New look, same show.



See you tomorrow | #TFCLive pic.twitter.com/KXj1ax8HFo — Toronto ‘Til I Die Podcast (@TorontoTilIDie) April 18, 2022

(NOTE: TTID will now air on Mondays at 3 pm ET.)

Hosts Michael Singh, Jeffrey P. Nesker, and Mike Newell are back to chat all things Toronto FC, including the arrival of Lorenzo Insigne, who touched down in Toronto on Friday. How much of a boost has his presence given to the squad? Insigne will be introduced in a formal press conference on Monday afternoon, alongside President Bill Manning and Head Coach and Sporting Director Bob Bradley.

With Toronto FC riding a two-game winning streak – unbeaten in six of their last seven in all competitions – is the team rounding into form at the perfect time? Plus, 16 games into the MLS season, how would we rate the job that Bob Bradley has done so far?

All that, and so much more, on today’s jam-packed edition.

As always, you can watch the live show at 3:00 pm ET on the Waking the Red Facebook page, on Waking the Red and Toronto ‘Til I Die’s Twitter, and YouTube channel. Come ready to ask questions as we’ll try and get to as many as we can on this week’s show!

Afterwards, the show will be made available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever else you get your podcast fix. If you enjoy, please like, rate, and subscribe!