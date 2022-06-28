Toronto FC Prediction League | Round 20 —Toronto FC v Columbus Crew

Insigne was in the building, and TFC managed to bring their Cup success to League play. 2-1 win over Atlanta!

c. beaulieu’s lead is back down to 2 points as Footy Wolverine Go Blue put up a perfect score (no penalty kick awarded). Ed & Rita Harrison, thunderkat1, secondstar, The Real SK TFC Fan and A TFC Fan also had perfect scores this week! Congrats!

Columbus Crew come to town, just below TFC in the Eastern Standings. Can the Reds string together another win?

The point system for the 2022 season will be as follows:

2 points for guessing the correct result (Win, Loss, or Draw)

1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals scored

goals scored 1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals conceded

A perfect game prediction will yield a massive 4 points—and there will be extra points available each match for the bonus question!

This Week’s Bonus:

Who will score last?

TFC = 1 point

Columbus = 1 point

No goals = 3 points (but this has to be your actual score prediction as well).

Come on you Reds!