Toronto FC Prediction League | Round 16 —Toronto FC @ Forge FC (circa 2020)

Oh goodness me! Toronto FC are now 3 games without a loss. Alive in 3 competitions (see what I did there?) And we have some movement on the WTR PL Leaderboard

c. beaulieu and pkelamis (of previous year’s fame) have leap-frogged Footy Wolverine Go Blue into the top two spots on the table. Lots of congestion near the top.

MikaB151 had the only perfect predictions this week - 3-2 win with Chicago getting more shots on target.

Toronto have registered wins in the 2022 Voyageurs Cup and the MLS, but can they now do the trick in the 2020 Voyageurs Cup? Toronto have wins over York United, Pacific FC and HFX Wanderers. Can they add a Forge FC pelt to the pile? Let me know!

The point system for the 2022 season will be as follows:

2 points for guessing the correct result (Win, Loss, or Draw)

1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals scored

goals scored 1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals conceded

A perfect game prediction will yield a massive 4 points—and there will be extra points available each match for the bonus question!

This Week’s Bonus:

I love this in Cup Finals. Penalty Kicks!

Will the match go to penalty kicks?

No Kicks = 1 point

Of course Kicks! = 3 points

Come on you Reds!