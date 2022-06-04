Who has played for both Toronto FC and Forge FC?

The 2020 Canadian Championship Final has Toronto FC going up against Forge FC for the first time in history.

Over the years, several players signed for Forge after representing Toronto FC at some point in their professional careers, but who exactly has donned both sets of kits?

Ashtone Morgan

[Toronto: 2010-2019, Forge: 2022-Present]

Arguably the most notable name on this list, Morgan is still adored by the TFC faithful to this day. From 2010 to 2019, the left-back made 168 first team appearances for the Reds, and was a part of the historic treble-winning side in 2017. The Toronto native won seven major honours with his hometown club, including five Canadian Championships.

TFC’s sixth all-time appearance leader joined Real Salt Lake in 2020 before signing for Forge ahead of the 2022 Canadian Premier League campaign.

Kyle Bekker

[Toronto: 2013-2014, Forge: 2019-Present]

Forge FC’s captain was drafted third overall in the 2013 MLS SuperDraft by Toronto FC. Two months later, he made his professional debut in a 1-0 defeat to the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Following 35 appearances in two seasons for Toronto, Bekker was traded to FC Dallas in early 2015. Six months later, the midfielder found himself back in Canada, this time with the Montreal Impact. After two years in Quebec, Bekker spent time with the San Francisco Deltas (NASL) and North Carolina FC (USL) before announcing his move to Forge in November 2018.

Emery Welshman

[Toronto: 2013, Forge (loan): 2019, Forge: 2021-Present]

Welshman’s time with TFC was short-lived to say the least. The Guyana international was drafted sixteenth overall in the 2013 MLS SuperDraft and like his current Forge teammate Bekker, made his debut in that 1-0 defeat to Vancouver.

The forward would go on to make just one more first team appearance for the Reds, and in early 2014, was released by the club. In 2018, FC Cincinnati loaned Welshman to Forge ahead of the inaugural CPL season, where he scored four goals in 13 games.

After officially leaving Cincinnati in August 2019, the forward took his talents to Israel for almost two years before returning to Forge in September 2021, this time on a permanent basis.

Molham Babouli

[Toronto: 2016-2017, Forge: 2020-2021]

Having started his career at TFC, many still wonder what if it all worked out for Babouli in Toronto? After making 20 appearances for the Young Reds in 2015, Babouli was promoted to the first team for the 2016 season, where he played 20 games, but failed to score a single goal.

Stints in League1 Ontario, the Syrian Premier League and the Canadian Soccer League were followed by a move to Forge FC, where he won a league title in 2020. Babouli is now back in the Middle East, playing for Muaither SC in the Qatari Second Division.

David Monsalve

[Toronto (loan): 2007, Forge: 2020]

Some might know Monsalve as the current goalkeeper coach for Toronto FC II, but back in 2007 when he was playing professionally, he was loaned to the TFC first team from the MLS Goalkeeper Pool to serve as an injury relief player.

His lone appearance for the Reds came in a 3-0 defeat to the Chicago Fire in July 2007. At the time, he became the youngest goalkeeper to play in MLS.

The most prominent period of Monsalve’s career was during his time with Finnish club AC Oulu, where he made 47 appearances in two seasons. In March 2020, he signed for Forge, but just four months later, he was sold to Guatemalan side Xelajú MC without playing a single game for the Hammers.

Quillan Roberts

[Toronto: 2012-2016, Forge: 2019]

Despite being contracted to Toronto FC for five seasons, Roberts never played for the first team. Following spells with the Woodbridge Strikers and LAFC, the Guyanese goalkeeper signed for Forge in 2019. Roberts played nine games for the club before making the move to 1812 FC Barrie in League1 Ontario.

Still in L1O, Roberts currently plays his football for Electric City FC.