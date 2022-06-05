Recap: Toronto FC wins 2020 Canadian Championship

HAMILTON, Ont. – Toronto FC defeated Forge FC 5-4 on penalties on Saturday night to win the postponed 2020 Canadian Championship Final.

With the match level at 1-1 after regulation, the final was decided by kicks from the penalty mark. The Reds were able to spoil the party in Hamilton, winning the shootout after Kwasi Poku’s decisive miss from the spot.

Forge FC were dominant at the start of the match, pressuring TFC high up the field and winning the ball back in key areas.

Toronto seemed determined to play it out from their own end, coughing up possession in dangerous areas because of this willingness.

Forge did not make TFC pay for their slow start, but it wasn’t for a lack of effort.

Tristan Borges made Quentin Westberg pull off a diving save on a free kick attempt in the 7th minute.

Borges, again, would have a chance to score in the 9th, but he sent a shot too high after Terran Campbell chested it down to him.

Just a minute later, Forge’s David Choinière forced Westberg to make another stop down low.

As the first half went on, Toronto FC grew more comfortable and started to control possession in Forge’s half, but the Reds did not create as many clear-cut scoring chances as the home side.

Trying to lift his second trophy at Tim Hortons Field, former CPL-er Lukas MacNaughton had a header attempt saved by Forge FC’s Triston Henry in the 26th.

Forge would have another great chance to close out the half with Campbell shooting from inside the penalty area, but Westberg was there to save the day, making a quick-reaction save to his right.

Despite Forge’s continued efforts, the match was scoreless at halftime.

TFC came out of the interval looking to impose their will on their CPL opposition, and it worked with Alejandro Pozuelo opening the scoring in the 57th minute.

The lead wouldn’t last long though, with Borges tying it up in the 60th minute. The equalizing goal brought Forge right back into the game after a lackadaisical start to the second half.

In the 70th, Campbell would have a great chance to find the winner for Forge, but once again, Westberg came to his side’s rescue, charging out of his goal to make the stop.

After the 90 minutes were up, it was straight to penalties to decide who would lift the Voyageurs Cup.

In the sixth round of kicks, Kosi Thompson’s cool strike meant Poku had to convert his penalty. The young defender hit the crossbar, which gave Toronto FC their eight Voyageurs Cup.