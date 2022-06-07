Report: Toronto FC interested in goalkeeper Hugo González

According to a report from TUDN, Toronto FC, Atlanta United and a third MLS club are all interested in signing Mexican goalkeeper Hugo González.

The reports suggest that the three clubs are looking to acquire González on a one-year loan with an option to make the deal permanent.

González is currently out on loan with FC Juárez from C.F. Monterrey, but will return to the five-time CONCACAF Champions League winners on June 15th. González’s current deal with Rayados does not expire until 2024.

FC Juárez finished bottom of the Clausura, with González playing in all but two of his side’s games in 2022. In 15 Clausura appearances, the goalkeeper kept three clean sheets (he was forced off injured after 40 minutes in one of the matches).

Before joining Monterrey in early 2017, González spent four seasons at Club América, where he not only won two domestic trophies, but also two CONCACAF Champions League titles (2014-15, 2015-16). In addition, he took home the 2015-16 CCL Golden Glove.

The goalkeeper was also a part of the Mexico squad that won the Gold Cup in 2019.

A move to Toronto would see González reunite with his compatriot, Carlos Salcedo, who is in fact the first Mexican to ever play for TFC.

If González makes his way to MLS, it would be the first time he plays club football outside of Mexico since making his professional debut in February 2012.

With three first team goalkeepers (Alex Bono, Quentin Westberg, Greg Ranjitsingh) already at Bob Bradley’s disposal, a move for González would be quite interesting to say the least.