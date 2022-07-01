Toronto FC Prediction League | Round 21 —Toronto FC v Seattle Sounders

Toronto outplayed Columbus, but couldn’t outscore them, and that left points a rarity in Week 20 of WTR PL!

c. beaulieu’s has the slightest of leads over Footy Wolverine Go Blue as we hit July in the competition. Plenty of people within striking distance. No perfect scores this week, but congrats to Ontexco for picking up 4 points (only TFC loss on the board).

Now from one rival (don’t say the “T” word) to another (three-time co-finalist) Seattle Sounders. Can the Reds grab points before the reinforcements join next week?

The point system for the 2022 season will be as follows:

2 points for guessing the correct result (Win, Loss, or Draw)

1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals scored

goals scored 1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals conceded

A perfect game prediction will yield a massive 4 points—and there will be extra points available each match for the bonus question!

This Week’s Bonus:

Combined Yellow Cards 4.5

Over = 1 point

Under = 1 point

Red for either team? = Automatic over.

Come on you Reds!