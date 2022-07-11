LIVE at 3 pm ET: Epi. 9—Toronto ‘Til I Die | Welcome (back) home, Mark-Anthony Kaye!

TORONTO, Canada—Welcome back to another edition of the live Waking the Red Weekly Toronto ‘Til I Die podcast! That’s right. New name, same show.

(NOTE: TTID will now air on Mondays at 3 pm ET.)

What a wild week it has been for Toronto FC. The team traded Alejandro Pozuelo and Ralph Priso, acquired Mark-Anthony Kaye, and is about to see Carlos Salcedo return home to Mexico after just six months at the club. Hosts Michael Singh, Jeffrey P. Nesker, and Mike Newell dissect, plus Michael Singh gives us the latest on Federico Bernardeschi – and much, much more.

