Jonathan Osorio named to Week 19 MLS Team of the Week

For the third time this season, Jonathan Osorio has been included in an MLS Team of the Week.

In spite of the outcome of the match against the San Jose Earthquakes, the Canada international set BMO Field alight with a stunning chip in the 75th minute.

Deandre Kerr sent a pass into the box that hit a defender and found Osorio, who was already surging towards goal. The midfielder then cheekily lofted the ball over JT Marcinkowski to give Toronto FC their first lead of the game.

Osorio also provided the assist for Kerr’s equalizer just four minutes before his strike.

With a goal and an assist on the night, TFC’s No. 21 now has 11 goal contributions in 15 MLS appearances this year. Moreover, Osorio has proven to be the club’s ‘Mr. Reliable’ of late.

Along with Osorio, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, Luca Petrasso, Alejandro Pozuelo (now with Inter Miami), Alex Bono, Chris Mavinga, and Jesús Jiménez are the other Toronto FC players who have also earned themselves a place in at least one MLS Team of the Week this season.

The midfielder’s two other Team of the Week nods came following his performances against New York City FC (2-1 win on April 2nd) and Atlanta United (2-1 win on June 25th).

Currently in the final year of his TFC contract, Osorio has continued to showcase his importance to the team, not just as a contributor on the goalscoring front, but also as a leader and role model for the club’s youngsters.

Osorio and co. are back in MLS action on Wednesday, July 13th against the Chicago Fire at Soldier Field.