Toronto FC Prediction League | Round 23 —Toronto FC @ Chicago Fire

A late goal cost TFC all three points on Saturday, but there was plenty of action and happiness in WTR PL action.

Congrats to Footy Wolverine Go Blue who nailed the perfect scoring including naming the opening goal scorer. Massive 9 points and a bit of breathing room at the top. Four of the top five players cemented themselves with the Jeremy Ebobisse opening prediction.

Time for a midweek matchup in Chicago, and a very important three points for Toronto, if they hope to sneak into the Eastern playoffs.

The point system for the 2022 season will be as follows:

2 points for guessing the correct result (Win, Loss, or Draw)

1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals scored

goals scored 1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals conceded

A perfect game prediction will yield a massive 4 points—and there will be extra points available each match for the bonus question!

This Week’s Bonus:

Which team will receive the last yellow card of the match?

TFC = 1 point

Chicago = 1 point

No yellow cards in the entire match? = 5 points.

Come on you Reds!