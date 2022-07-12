Carlos Salcedo has contract terminated by mutual consent

Toronto FC and Carlos Salcedo have agreed to terminate the Mexico international’s contract by mutual consent. Furthermore, Salcedo will join a new club on a free transfer.

“We’d like to thank Carlos for his efforts during a difficult time,” said Toronto FC President Bill Manning.

“In the end, Carlos felt it was most important to return to Mexico to be with his wife and children. We fully support Carlos’ decision and wish him the best in the future.”

Moreover, Salcedo’s departure from TFC was due to personal reasons that have seen him spend time away from the team and back in Mexico over the last couple of weeks.

The 2-0 defeat to the Seattle Sounders on July 2nd ultimately proved to be Salcedo’s last game for the Reds.

“On the family side, he has had some concerns with family health,” said Bob Bradley after Salcedo’s final appearance for the club.

“We’ve given him the chance to make sure that things are right at home, and that’s hard. You know, it’s hard when there’s that going on, and Carlos is a family man. So we support him in those ways.”

Following the 2-2 draw with the San Jose Earthquakes, TFC’s head coach ultimately confirmed that the Mexican was set for a return home.

“For personal, family reasons, it was important for him to be back in Mexico,” explained Bradley

The defender joined Toronto FC from Tigres UANL ahead of the 2022 MLS season, with TFC’s former Designated Player, Yeferson Soteldo, heading the other way in a swap deal between the two clubs.

In just over five months with TFC, Salcedo made 16 appearances in all competitions and got his hands on the 2020 Voyageurs Cup. In the delayed final against Forge FC, “El Titán” played the full 90 and scored the second spot-kick in the penalty shootout that saw TFC emerge victorious.