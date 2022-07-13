Recap: Toronto FC falls to the Chicago Fire

Head coach Bob Bradley made one change to Toronto’s starting XI after their 2-2 draw against the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday. Mark-Anthony Kaye made his debut while Domenico Criscito was moved to the bench.

The Reds went behind early as they conceded a goal in the fourth minute. A lazy pass from Shane O’Neill to Chris Mavinga put the Congolese international under pressure as he gave the ball away. Jhon Durán took full advantage of Toronto’s defensive lapse and put the ball past Quentin Westberg.

.@jhonduran991 getting things started FAST in the Windy City. pic.twitter.com/5XaO250os4 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 14, 2022

The Fire doubled their lead in the 16th minute as Durán added another goal. Toronto were caught out as they tried to press, Chicago played out of the back and reaped the benefits as they had ample space to move the ball forward in TFC’s half.

So nice he did it twice.



Durán brace for the Fire! pic.twitter.com/TDz7t3VzPp — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 14, 2022

The Reds had an opportunity to score in the 41st minute with a good strike from Kaye. He beat a defender off the dribble and took a shot, but Chicago ‘keeper Gabriel Slonina was equal to the task.

Domenico Criscito came on as a substitute in the second half, and had a big chance in the 73rd minute. His left-footed strike from outside the box had power and precision, Slonina showed off his reflexes and reactions and saved the ball as it went out for a corner.

Not many positive takeaways from this match for Toronto, as they now have 11 losses this season.

Next up on the schedule for TFC is a match against rivals CF Montréal at Stade Saputo on Saturday. Kick-off is set for 7:30 pm EST.