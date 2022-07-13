Preview: Toronto FC back on the road to face Chicago Fire

Toronto FC will take on the Chicago Fire on Wednesday night at Soldier Field.

The Reds are aiming for a win in the Windy City after picking up just one point from their last three matches, all at home. A disappointing draw against the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday will have left a sour taste in the mouths of TFC fans after the team conceded an equalizer in stoppage time.

The Reds now hit the road for the first time since their 2-0 loss at Red Bull Arena on June 18th. Bob Bradley will be looking for a win against the club he won an MLS Cup with, as his side searches for their first league victory on the road this season.

TFC will be a little shorthanded when it comes to quality on the pitch with former designated players Alejandro Pozuelo and Carlos Salcedo not yet replaced, Lorenzo Insigne still out with calf discomfort, and Mark-Anthony Kaye dealing with hamstring tightness. If the Canadian international sees the field, it is likely he does so as a substitute.

Mark-Anthony Kaye not listed as "out" or "questionable" by #TFCLive in its official game notes for Wednesday's road match vs. Chicago. That's positive, considering Bob Bradley said he was dealing with tightness in his hamstring and could miss the match. — John Molinaro (@JohnMolinaro) July 12, 2022

Though their recent form has been short of stellar, TFC has an immaculate record against the Chicago Fire. Toronto is looking to do the double against CFFC for the second straight season.

Their last win came earlier in the campaign, a dramatic 3-2 victory, with the now departed Pozuelo netting the winner back in May. It was a rather fortunate three points for the Reds as Chicago fired 33 shots off and dominated possession.

The Fire are bottom of the Eastern Conference with 17 points, though a win on Wednesday would bring them above Toronto FC in the standings.

Ezra Hendrickson’s squad has lost two on the bounce, giving up a two-goal lead in their last match, a 3-2 loss against Cucho Hernandez and the Columbus Crew.

The Chicagoans have struggled to find the back of the net this season. Kacper Przybylko and Swiss international Xherdan Shaqiri are the leading scorers with three goals each. Yet, neither player has scored since the last meeting with TFC.

Similarly to Toronto, Chicago will have to start picking up some wins sooner rather than later if they have any hope of reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Game Notes

Toronto FC hasn’t lost to Chicago since March 2015

Toronto FC has scored 10 goals in eight away matches this MLS season

Predicted Lineups

Chicago Fire: Slonina; Bornstein, Czichos, Teran, Espinoza; Gimenez, Navarro; Torres, Shaqiri, Mueller; Duran

Toronto FC: Westberg; Petrasso, Mavinga, O’Neill, Thompson; Nelson, Bradley, Osorio, Kerr; Akinola, Jimenez

Match Details

Opponent: Chicago Fire

Kickoff time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Watch: TSN

Stadium: Soldier Field, Chicago, Ill.