Toronto FC Prediction League | Round 24 —Toronto FC @ CF Montreal

TFC got the business done early in Chicago, giving up a pair in the opening 16 minutes, and now they turn their sights to Montreal (as do we at WTR PL).

Nothing of great note on the leaderboard during this midweek affair. Footy Wolverine Go Blue still remains atop with a 7 point gap over the field. No perfect scores this week. But I have a feeling that may change this weekend!

It’s the Darby! Can Toronto up their game to match the moment as they face their heated rivals in Montreal?

The point system for the 2022 season will be as follows:

2 points for guessing the correct result (Win, Loss, or Draw)

1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals scored

goals scored 1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals conceded

A perfect game prediction will yield a massive 4 points—and there will be extra points available each match for the bonus question!

This Week’s Bonus:

Which team will make the final substitution of the match?

TFC = 1 point

Montreal = 1 point

No substitutions in the match? = 10 points.

Come on you Reds!