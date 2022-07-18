Alex Bono included in Week 21 MLS Team of the Week

An admirable display between the sticks against CF Montreal has earned Alex Bono a starting spot in the Week 21 MLS Team of the Week.

In spite of the result, Bono made a string of remarkable saves on the night, most notably a highlight reel stop to deny Kei Kamara after just five minutes of play. TFC’s No. 25 parried the former Sierra Leone international’s shot from point-blank range onto the crossbar to deny the hosts an early goal.

In the second half, the shot stopper also denied Romell Quioto in spectacular fashion, as the Honduran’s header was pushed onto the bar by Bono’s right hand.

In 15 MLS appearances in 2022, Bono has made a total of 62 saves, the eighth most out of all goalkeepers in the league.

Along with Bono, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, Luca Petrasso, Alejandro Pozuelo (now with Inter Miami), Jonathan Osorio, Chris Mavinga, and Jesús Jiménez are the other Toronto FC players who have also earned themselves a place in at least one MLS Team of the Week this season.

Bono is also the third TFC player to earn a second Team of the Week nod in 2022, joining Osorio, who has three, and Pozuelo, who got two nods prior to getting traded.

The Syracuse native’s first Team of the Week inclusion in 2022 came after Toronto’s 2-1 victory over New York City FC on April 2nd.

Currently in the final year of his TFC deal, the future of Bono at the club is still up in the air given the reported lack of talks regarding a new contract.