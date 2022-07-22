Toronto FC Prediction League | Round 25 —Toronto FC v. Charlotte FC

TFC tried to hold the line as long as possible and Alex Bono stood on his head, but eventually, they cracked, and a 1-0 loss in Montreal led to some points in the WTR PL.

A bit of controversy this week as Footy Wolverine Go Blue was victim of a typo. Couldn’t award points for the TFC score, and the MTL score & bonus were there, but not correct. Sorry! But you’re still 4 points up on the pack!

Saturday is a night of new beginnings. Toronto FC face Charlotte FC for the first time, and there’s reason to think there may be a debut or two for the Reds?

The point system for the 2022 season will be as follows:

2 points for guessing the correct result (Win, Loss, or Draw)

1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals scored

goals scored 1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals conceded

A perfect game prediction will yield a massive 4 points—and there will be extra points available each match for the bonus question!

This Week’s Bonus:

Who will score the FINAL goal of the match? Name the player!

Correct Name = 5 points.

If you call 0-0 and no goal scorer and it happens, you’ll get the bonus 5.

Come on you Reds!