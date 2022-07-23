FT: Toronto FC 4-0 Charlotte FC – Game thread, preview, and how to watch

Live Game Thread

FT - Toronto FC 4-0 Charlotte FC. A NIGHT TO REMEMBER!

90’ - 3 minutes of added time.

85’ - Toronto FC is currently playing with 10 men. MAK is off injured.

80’ - SELL OUT CROWD AT BMO FIELD!

76’ - Final two Toronto FC changes as Ayo Akinola and Luca Petrasso replace Jesús Jiménez and Domenico Criscito.

75’ - Bono goes full stretch to make the save!

66’ - Mark-Anthony Kaye is shown a yellow card. First TFC player in the book on the night.

65’ - RED CARD CHARLOTTE FC. English Premier League winner Christian Fuchs is sent off for hauling down Nelson. No brainer there as TFC’s No. 11 was clean through on goal.

62’ - Jiménez is hungry for a goal! An acrobatic effort from the Spaniard goes over the bar. That would’ve been something special.

55’ - Charlotte has definitely been the better team in the second half so far...

52’ - So great seeing Doneil Henry back in the red jersey. One of our own.

46’ - Triple change to start the half! Jayden Nelson, Deandre Kerr, AND DONEIL HENRY are on for Lorenzo Insigne, Federico Bernardeschi, and Shane O’Neill. A debut to remember for our Italian attacking duo.

HT - Toronto FC 4-0 Charlotte FC. Just incredible.

45+’ - GOAL TORONTO FC. MICHAEL BRADLEY ARE YOU KIDDING?!?! Simply sensational from the captain.

45’ - 8 minutes of added time.

39’ - The drums, the chants, the goals, the atmosphere. This is shaping up to be a perfect evening at BMO Field thus far.

31’ - GOAL TORONTO FC. Welcome to Toronto FC, Federico Bernardeschi! What a hit from the Italian from the top of the box. You’ll always remember your first!

28’ - Jiménez scores, but the flag is up for offside...

26’ - Action in the final third has cooled off a bit. Charlotte is slowly starting to find some rhythm.

18’ - Seven shots for TFC and we haven’t even reached the halfway mark of the first 45!

Michael Bradley gives @TorontoFC an early 2-0 lead.



First assist in MLS for @fbernardeschi! pic.twitter.com/NOOgqphJTf — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 23, 2022

10’ - GOAL TORONTO FC. Oh captain, my captain, Michael Bradley heads home from a Bernardeschi corner to double the lead!

6’ - Inches away from a second through Bernardeschi! His shot drifts just wide.

4’ - GOAL TORONTO FC. Well that was one you don’t see everyday. Osorio will take the credit as a clearance deflects right off him and into the back of the net.

2’ - Jonathan Osorio comes oh so close on the volley from an Insigne corner. Momentum already swinging the Reds’ way.

1’ - HERE. WE. GO.

7:30 pm EST - Nothing like a packed BMO Field on a Saturday evening. The place is absolutely buzzing.

7:10 pm EST - Safe to say that tonight’s atmosphere will arguably be one that we have not experienced at BMO Field for quite some time. Let’s hope the Reds can cap off an exciting week with three points ahead of the 2022 Canadian Championship Final on Tuesday.

7:00 pm EST - The boys receive a resounding reception as they come out for warm-ups. Insigne, Bernardeschi and Criscito passing the ball together is a sight we just love to see.

6:50 pm EST - Don’t forget to get your final scoreline guesses in our Prediction League.

6:30 pm EST - Ladies and gentlemen, it’s finally time. Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi are set to grace BMO Field for the first time as the Reds play host to Charlotte FC. Arguably the most highly anticipated game of the 2022 season so far, Bob Bradley’s men will have all eyes on a crucial victory following a run of five MLS games without a win.

Starting XIs

Well everyone, Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi both start for Toronto FC. Doneil Henry is also on the bench for the Reds after signing a deal through 2022 on Friday. As far as starting XI’s go, not too shabby.

Here’s Charlotte FC’s starting XI for their first ever encounter with TFC.

Starting XI in Toronto pic.twitter.com/SX67KVjh9P — Charlotte FC (@CharlotteFC) July 23, 2022

Match Preview via Adam Palermo

Toronto FC will face Charlotte FC on Saturday night at BMO Field.

TFC is hoping to put their recent results in the rearview in what will be their first-ever match against expansion side Charlotte FC.

The Reds return to BMO Field after dropping their last two away fixtures in Chicago, and most recently Montreal. Toronto were held scoreless in both outings.

Bob Bradley should feel confident that his side will find some goals in this one though, as a pair of Italian wingers are set to make their debuts on their new home turf.

After dealing with calf discomfort upon his arrival in Toronto, Lorenzo Insigne is set to make his long-awaited debut in front of what should be close to a sellout crowd. With a cup final in Vancouver on Tuesday, Bradley may opt to start the Italian international on the bench to make sure he is at 100% for the Canadian Championship match.

Federico Bernardeschi will also likely make his first appearance for TFC after participating in group training throughout the week.

Though this sentiment feels like it’s been echoed for a few weeks now, this next match really does feel like a must win. After picking up just one point in their last three games at BMO Field, the team’s form at home will have to improve if there is to be any hope of a playoff push.

It will have to be a miraculous effort from here on in, but there is still time to turn the season around, especially with two high-quality designated players now available for selection.

Hoping to spoil the first match of the “Italian era” will be the newest side in MLS, Charlotte FC.

The Queen City outfit are just one point behind FC Cincinnati who occupy the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

In what was expected to be a tough season for the new team on the block, Charlotte have done well to keep themselves in the middle of what is a tight playoff race. Interim head coach Christian Lattanzio has been able to keep his team afloat, holding a record of 3-3-1 since his first match in charge, a surprising 2-0 win against New York Red Bulls.

Though the Crown lost their last game in MLS action against Inter Miami, the North Carolina side have a more recent result to be proud of.

The MLS newbies also defeated Chelsea FC on penalties in a friendly at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday. Daniel Rios equalized from the spot in the 92nd minute to cancel out Christian Pulisic’s goal in the first half. Kamil Jozwiak eventually netted the winning spot kick to give his team the big win. Though it was just a friendly it came against Premier League opposition, thus likely giving the team a boost of confidence heading into the weekend.

Match Details

Opponent: Charlotte FC

Kickoff time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Watch: TSN

Stadium: BMO Field