Toronto FC Prediction League | Round 26 —Toronto FC @ Vancouver Whitecaps

Well now that’s pretty much what we all expected, wasn’t it? Sparkling energy from the new additions bringing life to the attack and energizing our core. Massive 4-0 win, and the climb towards a playoff spot has begun!

Footy Wolverine Go Blue keeps a 4 point spread atop the standings. Congrats to everyone who picked a TFC win. No one picked Bradley to score the last goal of the match, but George Bettencourt nailed the 4-0 scoreline!! Congrats George!!

—-gfx—-

Now we head to Vancouver with silverware on the line. Can Toronto capture their 9th Voyageurs Cup and secure Champions League football next Spring? Man, I hope so!!

The point system for the 2022 season will be as follows:

2 points for guessing the correct result (Win, Loss, or Draw)

1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals scored

1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals conceded

A perfect game prediction will yield a massive 4 points—and there will be extra points available each match for the bonus question!

This Week’s Bonus:

I’m superstitious, and I’ve asked this in every Cup match so far, so I gotta keep it going.

Will the match end in a penalty shootout?

YES = 3 points

NO = 1 point

Come on you Reds!