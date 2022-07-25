Michael Bradley voted Week 22 MLS Player of the Week

Following a dazzling display in Toronto FC’s 4-0 victory over Charlotte FC, Michael Bradley was deservedly voted the Week 22 MLS Player of the Week. It is notably the first time Bradley has received the honour in his professional playing career.

Oh Captain, my Captain ❤️



TFC’s captain bagged a brace and ran the show in the middle of the park as the Reds put on one of their best performances of the 2022 season so far.

Bradley became the first Toronto midfielder to score a brace in the first half since Alejandro Pozuelo against Minnesota United back in April 2019. In addition, TFC’s second all-time leader in appearances is the seventh different midfielder in the league to score multiple goals in the first half of a game in 2022.

With three goals in MLS through 22 games, as well as a team high 26 tackles, 1166 accurate passes, and 27 interceptions, MB4 has showcased just how crucial he still is to this Toronto FC team amid an ongoing rebuild.

For his first of the evening against Charlotte, Bradley’s header from a Federico Bernardeschi corner found its way into the back of the net to double TFC’s lead after just 10 minutes of play.

His second goal of the night is what stole all the headlines, as Lorenzo Insigne’s cheeky no-look flick found a surging Bradley, who then beat his marker and lofted the ball over Charlotte goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina to make it 4-0 in favour of the Reds.

Through 22 MLS games, Toronto’s captain has played 1970 minutes out of a possible 1980, more than anyone in the squad. Talk about a midfield engine.

Richie Laryea was the last TFC player to win the weekly MLS accolade following his goal and two assists in a 3-1 win over the Columbus Crew on September 27th, 2020.

On a special night for Bradley and Toronto FC, the captain expressed just how dear the club and its fans are to him after a memorable night at BMO Field.

“Playing here is so special. The atmosphere, the feel inside the stadium, our fans, the relationship that the team has with the fans. I swear there’s no stadium in the league with the home-field advantage like this.”

Ahead of his 35th birthday on July 31st, Bradley will have his sights set on continuing to roll back the years while remaining a key component to this improving Toronto FC squad.