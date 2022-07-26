LIVE: Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Toronto FC – Game thread, preview, and how to watch

Live Thread

9:35 pm EST - In a rare (and I mean rare) circumstance, Toronto FC can become the first club in history to win the Voyageurs Cup twice in the same calendar year. It’s also worth noting that this is TFC’s third Canadian Championship Final in the space of a year.

9:30 pm EST - For the first time since 2018, Toronto FC meets the Vancouver Whitecaps in the Canadian Championship Final. With bragging rights and a place in the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League up for grabs, fans should be in store for an enthralling clash between two sides with a lot to prove for the rest of the season.

Starting XIs

Match Preview via Aasim Hashim

Toronto will travel to Vancouver for a battle against the Whitecaps on Tuesday, in search of their ninth Canadian Championship title. Kick-off is scheduled for 10:30 PM EST, with the game available to stream on OneSoccer and fuboTV.

This year’s final may have come at the most opportune time for the Reds. Saturday’s emphatic win and debuts from the club’s newest signings have lifted the mood around the team and has provided a new outlook for fans for the remainder of the season.

Heading into Tuesday night, there will be many questions about how the Reds will line up in this one. The importance of the match aside, the Reds, similar to Vancouver, are coming off of a short rest. There is no doubt that Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi can be difference makers in this match, as they showed over the weekend.

However, Bob Bradley and his coaching staff will be wary of the minutes their star signings are playing. Both Insigne and Bernardeschi played just 45 minutes on Saturday night, so playing another match on just two days worth of rest may be a bit of a stretch.

The Reds will have to overcome their horrific road record in 2022 to walk out of BC Place with the Voyageurs Cup. The Reds are winless on the road this year in the league, but have managed to win two non-MLS away matches, both in the Canadian Championship - against Halifax Wanderers in the 2022 quarter-finals and in the 2020 Canadian Championship Final agains Forge FC that was played in June.

Standing in the way of the Reds are an extremely motivated Vancouver Whitecaps team. Vancouver is looking for their first trophy since 2015 and are expected to do so in front of quite the crowd.

Vancouver, who currently sit 10th in the Western Conference, are coming into this matchup following a 3-1 loss to the Chicago Fire. The Whitecaps have been struggling in July, securing all three points just once in the month of July in a 1-0 win against LAFC.

Goals have also been hard to come by for the ‘Caps offence this season in the league. Vancouver has scored just 24 goals this season, with only Sporting Kansas (19) and Inter Miami (22) having scored fewer goals in the MLS in 2022. Leading the way in the goal scoring department for Vancouver is Canadian International Lucas Cavallini, who has scored seven goals on 44 shots so far this season.

The Whitecaps will be hoping to rectify the 2016 Canadian Championship Final - the last the tournament’s showpiece took place at BC Place. On that night, Will Johnson and Toronto FC stunned BC Place through a last minute equalizer that would give the Reds the win on away goals and denied Vancouver a chance to win back-to-back Canadian Championships.

This is by far the biggest game for both clubs this season and is the most realistic shot for either Toronto or Vancouver to pick up silverware this season and book their spot into next season’s CONCACAF Champions League.

Match Details

Opponent: Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Kickoff time: 10:30 pm EST

Watch: OneSoccer, fuboTV

Stadium: BC Place