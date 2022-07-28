Report: Toronto FC eyeing move for Luca Ceppitelli

Looks like Toronto FC’s Italian revolution may not be over just yet.

The Reds are reportedly interested in signing 32-year-old defender Luca Ceppitelli, according to Italian news outlet Tutto Mercato Web.

Ceppitelli spent eight full seasons with Cagliari, going on to make 186 appearances in all competitions. During his final campaign with Gli Isolani, the defender featured 25 times and scored once as Ceppitelli and co. suffered relegation from Italy’s top flight.

Before establishing himself in Serie A, Ceppitelli made a name for himself in Serie B with Bari. An impressive 2013-14 season saw him make 42 appearances as Bari reached the semifinals of the promotional playoffs.

Given his height (6’1) and commanding physical and aerial presence, Ceppitelli would indeed be a welcome addition to a TFC backline that is still in need of reinforcements.

Following the signing of Doneil Henry on a deal through 2022, Toronto’s first defensive acquisition of the MLS secondary transfer window, head coach Bob Bradley did confirm that the club is still on the hunt for more players.

“We’re still weighing options,” said Bradley.

“Doneil was the one that by the time we looked at everything, he was right there and could be done quickly, and wouldn’t in any way interfere with the possibility of some other things planned. So there was no reason to delay. It was never, like, making one and then that’s it. We’re still in different discussions looking for ways to make the team better.”

Henry, Shane O’Neill, Chris Mavinga, and Lukas MacNaughton are the four natural centre-backs that Bradley currently has at his disposal.

Like Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi, Ceppitelli spent his entire career in Europe playing in Italy. Moreover, a move to MLS may just be the challenge the 32-year-old needs before entering the latter stages of his professional playing career.