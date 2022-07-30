Toronto FC Prediction League | Round 27 —Toronto FC @ New England Revolution

Not gonna lie. That kind of sucked! Congrats to Vancouver, I guess?

Footy Wolverine Go Blue has a 3 point spread atop the standings. Most of us picked up a single point by predicting Vancouver would score a single goal. Not many of us had Vancouver hoisting the Cup, though! Congrats to onemi16 for having the only 7-point perfect score!

Last push to try and see if the new team can gel into Bob’s system and catch the Eastern Conference playoffs! Next step? Foxborough and somehow turf worse than Vancouvers?!?!?!

The point system for the 2022 season will be as follows:

2 points for guessing the correct result (Win, Loss, or Draw)

1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals scored

goals scored 1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals conceded

A perfect game prediction will yield a massive 4 points—and there will be extra points available each match for the bonus question!

This Week’s Bonus:

Can Toronto keep a clean sheet?

No = 1 point

Yes = 3 points (you must have 0 Revs goals in your score prediction as well)

Come on you Reds!