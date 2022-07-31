Recap: Toronto FC comes away with a point in Foxborough

Head coach Bob Bradley made two changes to Toronto’s starting XI after their defeat in Vancouver on Tuesday. Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty came in for Kosi Thompson, while Chris Mavinga replaced Shane O’Neill. Mark-Anthony Kaye remained out with injury. Goalkeeper Alex Bono made a milestone 150th appearance for the club.

Toronto’s first big opportunity was in the fourth minute, it was created by Lorenzo Insigne. His cross to the back post found Jesús Jiménez but his header went over the bar.

New England defender Brandon Bye had two chances in quick succession in the 19th minute. First, a shot from outside the box was saved by Bono, then a Bye cross was collected by the TFC keeper.

As the first half progressed, the Reds began holding possession for longer periods, including good passing throughout.

In the 45th minute, Federico Bernardeschi worked his way into the box and sent a pass to Insigne but Revs ‘keeper Djordje Petrović got down well to make the save.

Bernardeschi had a wonderful opportunity to open the scoring in the 58th minute. He put his laces through the ball as it traveled with pace and hit the woodwork.

Insigne had a chance in the 72nd minute to score, but Petrović was called into action yet again, he leapt and tipped the ball behind for a corner.

Deandre Kerr had a major impact as a substitute in this match, as he won a penalty for Toronto in the 76th minute. After a lengthy VAR review, the call stood.

Lorenzo Insigne took the penalty, Petrović guessed the right way and made a game-changing save.

The Revolution could have taken the lead in second half stoppage time through Giacomo Vrioni, he got on the end of a low cross but put his shot wide.

TFC has now kept a clean sheet in back-to-back matches.

Their next game is on Saturday, August 6 against Nashville SC at GEODIS Park. Kick-off is set for 8:00 p.m. EST.