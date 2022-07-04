Cyle Larin joins Club Brugge on free transfer

Looks like we will get to see Cyle Larin and Tajon Buchanan link up at the club level this season.

The Canadian men’s national team’s all-time top scorer has signed for Belgian champions Club Brugge on a free transfer, putting pen to paper on a three-year deal until 2025. This comes after his contract with Turkish side Beşiktaş expired on June 30th.

Cyle is a Bruges Boy! ⚫ Welcome to the family, @cylelarin16! — Club Brugge KV (@ClubBrugge) July 4, 2022

Larin had been linked with various clubs across Europe, including Olympiacos and Nottingham Forest, but according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, one of the key factors in the striker’s decision was the fact that Brugge had already qualified for this season’s UEFA Champions League group stage.

Former Besiktas striker Cyle Larin is set to join Belgian side Club Brugge on a free transfer. Brugge hijacked the deal after Tigres and Olympiacos interest - UCL group stage made the difference. #transfers



Larin will sign three year contract, medical already completed. pic.twitter.com/tnvgHZCp2W — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 4, 2022

In addition to European interest, Romano previously reported that Liga MX club Tigres UANL and a handful of MLS teams were also vying for Larin’s signature.

Brugge will not be the first Belgian side on Larin’s resume though, as the forward spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Zulte Waregem, where he scored nine goals in 33 games in all competitions.

During his time with Beşiktaş, Larin bagged 39 goals in 109 appearances while winning everything there was to win at the domestic level: the Süper Lig (2020-21), the Turkish Cup (2020-21) and the Turkish Super Cup (2021).

Having played with fellow CANMNT star Atiba Hutchinson in Turkey, Larin will now get to shine alongside another one of his compatriots in Buchanan, who is gearing up for his first full season with Brugge, as well his debut Champions League campaign.

Ultimately, this move is exciting for all parties as Larin prepares to lead the line for Canada at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.