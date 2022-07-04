LIVE at 3 pm ET: Epi. 8—Toronto ‘Til I Die | Federico Bernardeschi to Toronto FC?

TORONTO, Canada—Welcome back to another edition of the live Waking the Red Weekly Toronto ‘Til I Die podcast! That’s right. New name, same show.

Hosts Michael Singh, Jeffrey P. Nesker, and Mike Newell are back to chat all things Toronto FC, including looking ahead to the potential debuts of Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito on Saturday against the San Jose Earthquakes at BMO Field.

Plus, are there legs to the Federico Bernardeschi to Toronto FC rumblings? What other moves could Toronto FC make this summer? The crew discuss all that, and so much more, on today’s jam-packed edition.

