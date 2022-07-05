Federico Bernardeschi linked with move to Toronto FC

The Italian Revolution continues?

Following the arrivals of Lorenzo Insigne from Napoli and Domenico Criscito from Genoa, the Reds are now heavily linked with a move for former Juventus and Fiorentina winger, Federico Bernardeschi.

The 28-year-old is currently a free agent after his contract with the Old Lady expired on June 30th.

As per Michael Singh, a move to Toronto for Bernardeschi is very much on the cards, with the two parties currently in advanced negotiations.

The interest from Toronto FC in Italian international and former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi is very much real – and the feeling is mutual. The two sides are in an advanced stage of their discussions. https://t.co/OUMInaoHYz — Michael Singh (@MichaelSingh94) July 5, 2022

Bernardeschi endured a tough 2021-22 campaign at the club level, scoring just twice in 36 appearances in all competitions. The winger arrived in Turin back in July 2017, signing from Fiorentina in a deal worth €40 million.

In five seasons with Juventus, Bernardeschi featured 183 times, scoring 12 goals and assisting 24. He also got his hands on seven major honours, including three Serie A titles.

Despite interest from the likes of Sevilla, Atletico Madrid and Roma, it seems as though the Italy international could find himself playing in MLS in the coming weeks.

While the move would be nothing short of eye-catching, it remains to be seen how Toronto FC will make room for Bernardeschi in their books.

With the future of Carlos Salcedo seemingly uncertain and Alejandro Pozuelo set to join Inter Miami, a Designated Player spot will likely need to be vacated in order for Bernardeschi to sign for TFC.

For now, stay tuned…