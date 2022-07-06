Lorenzo Insigne still nursing calf injury, will not debut against San Jose

Fans will have to wait a little longer before seeing Lorenzo Insigne make his bow in MLS, as Bob Bradley confirmed that the Italy international will not make his Toronto FC debut against the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday, July 9th.

The forward is still dealing with a calf injury that he sustained while on international duty with Italy in June.

Insigne had been training individually, but now it seems that the club has made the decision to not rush his highly anticipated debut.

As a result of the delayed timeline, Insigne looks set to miss the trips to Chicago (July 13th) and Montreal (July 16th) too.

Moreover, Insigne will likely play his first game in Toronto FC colours when the Reds host Charlotte FC on Saturday, July 23rd. Barring any setbacks, Il Magnifico should also be available for the 2022 Canadian Championship Final against the Vancouver Whitecaps three days later.

With regards to Domenico Criscito, the defender will indeed grace BMO Field for the first time when the Reds play host to San Jose this weekend.