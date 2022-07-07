Alejandro Pozuelo traded to Inter Miami

Following months of uncertainty regarding his future, Alejandro Pozuelo has been traded to Eastern Conference rival Inter Miami CF.

In return, the Reds will receive $150,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) and additional conditional GAM if certain performance-based metrics are met. Toronto will also retain a sell-on percentage if he is transferred/traded by Miami.

Pozuelo’s TFC deal was set to expire at the end of the 2022 season, and while the player did recently state that he was happy at the club, he also mentioned that in football, some things cannot be controlled.

“I’m happy here, but this is football. Sometimes you are here. Sometimes you are in another place. You can never control this,” said Pozuelo after Toronto’s 3-2 win over the Chicago Fire in May.

Moreover, a vacant DP slot serves as no better indication that Toronto FC is preparing for the arrival of another marquee signing, which, according to multiple reports, will be Federico Bernardeschi.

To this day, Pozuelo remains TFC’s record signing, and at the time of his purchase, the Spaniard was the third-most expensive buy in MLS history.

The former Swansea man was signed for an estimated $11 million after amassing 177 appearances for Belgian side Genk. Pozuelo played over 35 matches in each of his four seasons in Belgium and also played in three UEFA Europa League campaigns (13/14 with Swansea, 16/17 and 18/19 with Genk).

He may have never established himself on the international stage during his time in Europe, but Pozuelo’s price tag and his status as a DP made him a prominent addition in the eyes of the club.

In his first season at TFC, Pozuelo guided the club to the 2019 MLS Cup Final, played in the All-Star game and was named in the 2019 Best XI. The following year, the Spaniard picked up his most significant accolade to date, the 2020 Landon Donovan MVP Award.

Just over one month ago, he got his hands on his first and only major trophy with club, as the Reds saw off Forge FC to take home the Voyageurs Cup in the delayed 2020 Final.

On July 2nd, 2022, Pozuelo became the 14th player in Toronto FC history to make at least 100 appearances in all competitions. He also leaves TFC as the club’s fifth all-time top scorer with 30 goals, just three behind Dwayne De Rosario in fourth.

It is safe to say that Pozuelo will go down as one of Toronto FC’s greatest ever players. From his dazzling debut against New York City FC back in March 2019, to scoring in the 2020 Canadian Championship Final, Pozuelo provided the TFC faithful with various memorable moments that will be cherished for years to come.