Canada routs Trinidad and Tobago after slow start

After a somewhat lacklustre first half, which saw only a goal via Christine Sinclair give Canada a lead at the break, the women’s national team poured in the goals in the latter stages of their tournament opener. With super-sub Julia Grosso leading the way with her first two (official) goals for country, Canada beat Trinidad and Tobago 6-0 in their first appearance in the 2022 CONCACAF W Championship.

Recap:

Your starting XI v. Trinidad and Tobago for our first match of the @ConcacafW Championship! #CANWNT #WeCAN pic.twitter.com/ahkuFwCE7C — Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) July 6, 2022

Canada was heavily favoured to win this match over the 76th-ranked Soca Warriors, but struggled to convert on chances in the first half. But when you’re the GOAT, you only need a half-chance:

Good morning Canada



ICYMI, world-leading goal-scorer and #CanWNT striker Christine Sinclair has 190 goals now



10 more to 200! pic.twitter.com/IQnaf6xJ9N — OneSoccer (@onesoccer) July 6, 2022

The immortal Christine Sinclair put another notch in the goalpost with her 190th international goal from a perfect Ashley Lawrence cross in the 28th minute. Canada had 21 shots, with six on target in the first half, but a Jessie Fleming penalty miss, a nice save by T&T keeper Kimika Forbes and some near misses were all Canada could muster in attempt to widen their lead in the first half.

Canada sputtered out of the gate in the second half, and didn’t generate much of anything until coach Bev Priestman decided to shake things up (finally) with four subs around the 60 minute mark, with Julia Grosso, Jordyn Huitema, Adriana Leon and Allysha Chapman entering the game.

Grosso and Huitema made a near-instant impact when they combined for Grosso to score her first non-gold medal clinching penalty goal for Canada to increase the lead to two in the 67th minute. That opened the floodgates for Canada, with Grosso scoring again in the 79th, Fleming atoning for her earlier PK miss with a goal from open play in the 84th, Janine Beckie scoring rather than assisting (she had two of those) in the 86th, and Jordyn Huitema wrapping things up in the first minute of stoppage time. For those keeping track at home, it was five goals in 24 minutes. It was the women’s team’s biggest win since demolishing Jamaica 9-0 on February 1, 2020 on the strength of five Huitema goals.

Analysis: