Toronto FC Prediction League | Round 22 —Toronto FC v San Jose Earthquakes

Well, there was that. Not the greatest of matches from our Reds, but it did offer up some movement on the WTR PL charts!

Congrats to our new (old?) leader Footy Wolverine Go Blue who climbed back atop the table with a correct guess of a Seattle victory. The yellow cards were barely under (4 under the 4.5 bet line). Congrats to everyone who picked up the bonus point this week. Shoutout to all my fellow 2-2 under pickers. Couple points in the bag, and we move along!

So... San Jose. First match in the open transfer season. How many new faces will we see in Toronto’s lineup? Two? One?

The point system for the 2022 season will be as follows:

2 points for guessing the correct result (Win, Loss, or Draw)

1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals scored

goals scored 1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals conceded

A perfect game prediction will yield a massive 4 points—and there will be extra points available each match for the bonus question!

This Week’s Bonus:

Going for a high-value bonus this week.

Name the first goal scorer (either team).

Correct guess is worth 5 points. (even if it’s an OG).

If you correctly pick a 0-0 score, and there is no first goal scorer, you’ll get the 5 bonus points, as well.

Come on you Reds!