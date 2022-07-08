Toronto FC acquires Mark-Anthony Kaye from Colorado Rapids

In a blockbuster trade, Mark-Anthony Kaye is home.

To acquire Toronto FC’s former academy product, the Reds have given up Ralph Priso, up to $1.05 million in General Allocation Money (GAM), a 2023 international roster spot and a first-round MLS SuperDraft pick.

“We are very excited to add Mark to our team,’’ said Bob Bradley in a statement following the trade.

“Over the past five seasons, Mark has established himself as one of the better two-way midfielders in the league. He’s an intelligent player who likes to be around the ball, a good passer, ball-winner, competitor and teammate.

“We wish Ralph all the best in Colorado. He’s a great young man with a bright future ahead of him.’’

As some will remember, Kaye signed his first professional contract with Toronto FC II ahead of the club’s inaugural USL campaign back in March 2015.

Following 30 appearances for the Young Reds, the midfielder joined Louisville City SC in January 2016.

Kaye then went on to make 92 appearances with LAFC, joining the club for its inaugural MLS season in 2018. He was a part of the squad that won the Supporters’ Shield in 2019 while also playing in the MLS All-Star Game that same year.

Despite excelling under Bob Bradley in California, Kaye was traded to the Rapids in July 2021. After 36 appearances in the Centennial State, the Toronto-born star is now back where it all began.

On the international stage, the midfielder played a vital in helping the Canadian men’s national team qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. A 35-cap international, Kaye will more than likely find himself on a plane to Qatar come November. During World Cup Qualifying, he found the back of the net twice, scoring a brace in Les Rouges’ 11-0 drubbing of the Cayman Islands.

With 13 goals and 21 assists in 109 MLS games, Kaye has established himself as one of the league’s most talented midfielders. A mouthwatering midfield partnership with Michael Bradley and international teammate Jonathan Osorio is now on the horizon.

As Kaye gears up to make his first team bow with Toronto FC, fans have every right to be ecstatic with the “Return of the MAK.”