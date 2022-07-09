Recap: Toronto FC drops two points to San Jose Earthquakes

Head coach Bob Bradley made three changes to Toronto’s starting XI after their 2-0 defeat against the Seattle Sounders last week. Domenico Criscito was brought in for his MLS debut while Shane O’Neill and Deandre Kerr also started. Those three players came in for Carlos Salcedo, Ayo Akinola and Alejandro Pozuelo, who has since departed the club for Inter Miami.

Criscito was heavily involved with possession in the opening 10 minutes, which included good link up play with Luca Petrasso on the left side.

San Jose scored in the 26th minute with a goal from Jeremy Ebobisse. A careless pass by Chris Mavinga into the midfield was intercepted by a header from Judson. Benji Kikanovic then sent a through ball to Ebobisse who did the rest.

All he does is score!@kingjebo's 10th goal of the season opens the scoring in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/5SAqgBDbK4 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 10, 2022

The Reds had a few quick opportunities to score at the end of the first half. Kerr’s shot was saved by ‘keeper JT Marcinkowski, and the follow up from Jonathan Osorio was blocked by a San Jose defender. On the ensuing corner kick from Criscito, the cross found Kerr and his header went off the crossbar and over.

A TFC chance in 55th minute from Osorio, whose shot was brilliantly saved by Marcinkowski.

The Quakes came close to doubling their lead in the 65th minute following a cross from Paul Marie to Nathan, but the Brazilian’s towering header drifted just wide of the post

Toronto levelled the match in the 72nd minute through Kerr. A counter-attack for the home side concluded with Kerr dribbling at the San Jose defence and curling a left-footed shot past the ‘keeper and in.

Something special from Deandre Kerr pic.twitter.com/HACmoFwHz1 — Toronto FC (@TorontoFC) July 10, 2022

Four minutes later, Toronto took the lead through Osorio. A mistake by Judson in his own box led to the Brampton native taking advantage and calmly chipping Marcinkowski from close range.

A big save was made by Westberg in second half stoppage time on a shot from Ebobisse. Seconds later, a clearance by Ifunanyachi Achara was intercepted by an Earthquakes player and into the path of substitute Jack Skahan, whose shot found the far post.

WOW



Jack Skahan's first MLS goal is a STOPPAGE TIME EQUALIZER for the @SJEarthquakes. pic.twitter.com/53GWOJAZDr — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 10, 2022

TFC’s next match is on Wednesday, July 13th against Chicago Fire at Soldier Field. Kick-off is set for 8:00 pm EST.