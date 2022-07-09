Recap: Forge gets revenge with 905 Derby victory

TORONTO, Ont. - Forge FC claimed a 2-0 victory over York United on Friday night in the second 905 Derby of the 2022 Canadian Premier League season.

After being shutout in back to back losses in the league, Forge were eager to get back to winning ways and enact revenge after suffering defeat to their rivals earlier in the season.

If Forge were eager for a win on Friday, York United would have been desperate. Winless in the league since beating Forge 1-0 back in May, Martin Nash’s side were winless in eight heading into the contest.

Tristan Borges was credited with the winner in the 29th minute after his deflected effort from outside of the area looped into the goal. York United goalkeeper Niko Giantsopoulos was caught flatfooted and could do nothing after the ball changed direction drastically.

York striker Lisandro Cabrera had the opportunity to equalize in the 37th when the ball fell to the Argentine on the six-yard box. He somehow sent the ball flying over the crossbar when it looked easier to score.

Noah Verhoeven would send another shot over the bar just before halftime after the debuting Ronan Kratt sent a cross to him from the left.

Forge came out of the halftime break looking for a second with captain Kyle Bekker firing a powerful shot from the edge of the area, making Giantsopoulos tip it onto the crossbar and out for a corner.

Just two minutes later, Terran Campbell played a ball into Borges who slid his chance wide left.

York United would respond to the pressure with some chances to tie up the match. Chrisnovic N’Sa sent a cross to Cabrera who threw himself at the ball, unable to get it on target. Minutes later, Max Ferrari got into a dangerous position down the left and shot from a tight angle, having his effort denied by Triston Henry.

With York on the front-foot and Forge sending long balls up to Campbell to no effect, Bobby Smyrniotis made a triple substitution. Less than a minute after coming on, it would be the young striker Pacius who doubled the Forge lead. Ashtone Morgan sent a ball into the box, which Giantsopoulos failed to deal with. Pacius was in perfect position for the tap-in, securing the 2-0 win on the road.

It wouldn’t be derby day without a bit of drama though. As the final minutes dwindled down, tempers began to flare with York United players clearly frustrated heading towards a third straight loss.

Friday’s matchup against Forge marked the halfway point of the season for the Nine Stripes and with the side only having scored 7 goals in 14 matches, frustration seems to be mounting.

Martin Nash stated postgame that he thought his team did enough to get a result. “If you don’t score goals you can’t win games,” he added.

Midfielder Jordan Wilson echoed a similar sentiment following the match. “We have these chances that we just hit over the bar, we’re not even really testing the keeper and it’s just really disheartening.”

York United will look to pick up some points next time out when they welcome Pacific FC on July 15.

Forge FC take on FC Edmonton at home on July 19 in their next match.