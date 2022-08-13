Toronto FC Prediction League | Round 29 —Toronto FC v. Portland Timbers

That was an absolute rollercoaster. Oso Brace. Berna is our new PK taker! Insigne opens his account! And a nervy finish as we finally have a road victory!

Footy Wolverine Go Blue still has a 6 point spread atop the standings. No perfect scores this week. A couple picks for Toronto with 4 goals! And shoutout to Dax McCarty for getting our first card in the 2’ and shoutout to BandwagonFan15 and H H for calling it!

Six more days of rest and now the home tilt against Portland. Who ya got?

The point system for the 2022 season will be as follows:

2 points for guessing the correct result (Win, Loss, or Draw)

1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals scored

goals scored 1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals conceded

A perfect game prediction will yield a massive 4 points—and there will be extra points available each match for the bonus question!

This Week’s Bonus:

Who has the lead at halftime?

TFC = 1 point

Portland = 1 point

Tied = 1 point

Come on you Reds!