FT: Toronto FC 3-1 Portland Timbers – Game thread, preview, and how to watch

Live Thread

FT - Toronto FC 3-1 Portland Timbers.

90’ - Four minutes of added time.

87’ - Double change for the Reds as JMR and Shane O’Neill come in for Laryea and MacNaughton.

85’ - GOAL TORONTO FC. BERNARDESCHI, A MAN IN FORM!

80’ - Deandre Kerr replaces Jayden Nelson for TFC’s second substitution of the night.

79’ - GOAL TORONTO FC. LORENZO INSIGNE, TAKE A BOW!

Van Rankin's first-ever MLS goal is an important one as he provides the equalizer for @TimbersFC in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/4HHmFJhox0 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 14, 2022

73’ - GOAL PORTLAND TIMBERS. Van Rankin makes no mistake from close range. Not much Bono could do about that.

71’ - Criscito comes oh so close to doubling the Reds’ lead as he forces an impressive double save from Ivacic.

69’ - Akinola really should have done better there. Through on goal, he arguably waited too long to take his chance before Ivacic charged him.

67’ - Yellow for Mavinga and Osorio.

61’ - First TFC change as Jesús Jiménez makes way for Ayo Akinola.

54’ - Alex Bono is called into action, denying Yimmi Chara from point-blank range.

51’ - Gotta love Bernardeschi firing up the crowd.

47’ - Starting the second 45 off with another opportunity for Insigne. Bernardeschi finds his compatriot from the edge of the box, but his half volley is parried away by Ivacic.

46’ - Back again for the second half!

HT - Toronto FC 1-0 Portland Timbers. Fantastic display for the Reds thus far. A well deserved goal before the break too. Bob Bradley should be pleased with what he’s seen in that first 45.

41’ - GOAL TORONTO FC. JONATHAN OSORIO LOVES HIMSELF A GOAL. Brilliant play by Richie Laryea on the right flank to set up his compatriot for an easy finish.

35’ - Insigne with a golden chance to put TFC in front after picking up a loose ball in the area, but his effort is skied over the bar. The Italian looked visibly frustrated following that opportunity.

31’ - The fans are not hiding their emotions towards the referee. Several questionable calls in this first half.

24’ - Opportunities keep on coming for the Reds as both Nelson and Insigne are denied from close range.

21’ - INSIGNE HITS THE BAR DIRECTLY FROM A CORNER!

18’ - Jayden Nelson fires an effort at goal from the top of the box, routine save for Ivacic in the end.

17’ - What a challenge by Criscito to thwart Josecarlos Van Rankin. Timed it to perfection.

14’ - Lukas MacNaughton is shown a yellow card.

12’ - Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi link up on the left, with the former Juventus man forcing a good save from Ivacic from a tight angle.

6’ - Some neat play by Lorenzo Insigne on the edge of the box. The Italian manages to curl an effort at goal, but it’s straight at Aljaz Ivacic.

3’ - Can’t get enough of Domenico Criscito’s composure on the ball. Pure class week in week out.

1’ - And off we go!

7:30 pm EST - We absolutely love to see a packed BMO Field. Summer nights done right.

7:10 pm EST - In his 85th appearance for the club, Richie Laryea will undoubtedly be relishing the opportunity to grace BMO Field once again. The last he played on this pitch for club and country was in Canada’s 4-0 win over Jamaica that punched Les Rouges’ ticket to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

6:55 pm EST - The Reds will be looking to go four consecutive games without defeat in the league for the second time this campaign. With this the first of Toronto’s final 10 matches of the regular season, it is safe to say that we have officially entered the business end of the year.

6:35 pm EST - For the first time since April 2019, Toronto FC welcomes the Portland Timbers to BMO Field. Having recorded seven points from their last three MLS games, Bob Bradley’s men will have their sights set on recording an invaluable three points against Western Conference opposition.

Starting XIs

No changes from the side that beat Nashville SC a week ago. Mark-Anthony Kaye is ruled out due to injury for the fourth straight game. Richie Laryea is back at BMO Field in a Toronto FC jersey for the first time since November 2021. There is no doubt that he is set to receive quite the ovation from the TFC faithful.

Here’s how Portland will line up on the night. Jaroslaw Niezgoda is arguably their danger man, with the Polish having netted nine goals for his side so far this season.

Match Preview via Adam Palermo

Toronto FC plays the Portland Timbers for the first time since 2019 on Saturday evening as the business end of the season truly commences.

With 10 regular season matches remaining, Toronto is 13th in the Eastern Conference with 26 points through 24 games. The Reds are just four points behind the Chicago Fire, who occupy the 7th and final playoff spot.

Bob Bradley’s side are undefeated in their past three MLS contests, most recently winning 4-3 at GEODIS Park against Nashville SC.

Momentum seems to be rising in the buildup to a big Saturday night game on the shores of Lake Ontario. After a rare clean sheet in Foxborough and a goal fest in Nashville, the Reds return home looking to create some consistency to close out the regular season.

Richie Laryea made his second Toronto FC debut in the Music City, assisting Jonathan Osorio on his second goal of the night. The fullback’s quality and experience should be massive for his side down the stretch.

The status of Mark-Anthony Kaye remains up in the air for the upcoming match, as the midfielder eyes a return to the lineup. Participating in training alone on Friday, it is unlikely the Canadian international sees many minutes on Saturday.

Lorenzo Insigne notched his first goal for his new club last time out, which should help the Italian shake off any pressure he may have been feeling after failing to score in his first three TFC appearances. He will be one to watch at BMO Field as he looks to score his first in front of the home crowd.

There has been some debate surrounding the starting striker role with Jesus Jimenez not having scored a goal since the 2-1 loss at home to Columbus at the end of June. After a strong start to the season, the Spanish forward has fallen off, with no goals in his last eight starts. Calls for Ayo Akinola to get some league starts seem justified, until you take a look at his recent form. The Brampton native has not failed to score in 10 straight matches in all competitions and has seemingly not impressed Bradley with his appearances off the bench.

It has been five years since the Reds last defeated the Timbers. The last victory came in August 2017, a dominant 4-1 display at home.

The Rose City side are among the most consistent teams in MLS year-after-year. After falling to NYCFC in MLS Cup 2021, Portland are looking to qualify for the playoffs for the sixth straight season.

AD

The 2015 MLS Cup champions are in the middle of a dogfight in the Western Conference. The Timbers sit in 7th out west, just one point above their arch-rival, the Seattle Sounders. Giovanni Savarese’s side will undoubtedly be giving it their all on the road as they look to make it out alive in a tough Western Conference.

The Timbers have not lost in 10 MLS matches and with that, currently hold the longest unbeaten streak in the league, though their last three games have all been draws.

Portland are a dangerous attacking side, having scored the fourth most goals in the league with 41. Forward Jaroslaw Niezgoda is someone the TFC defenders will have to be wary of at BMO. The Pole has six goals during his team’s ongoing unbeaten run and will be looking to punish.

Match Details

Opponent: Portland Timbers

Kickoff time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Watch: TSN

Stadium: BMO Field