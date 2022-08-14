Recap: Toronto FC continues unbeaten run with win against Portland

Head coach Bob Bradley named an unchanged starting XI after TFC’s 4-3 win in Nashville last weekend.

Toronto’s first chance came in the seventh minute, when Lorenzo Insigne’s shot was calmly saved by Timbers ‘keeper Aljaž Ivačič.

Six minutes later, Federico Bernardeschi took a shot at Ivačič with a narrow angle.

Jayden Nelson had a shot saved in the 19th minute, Richie Laryea set up the play with solid individual effort.

Three minutes later, Insigne went for the spectacular, as he attempted an olimpico from a corner kick.

This tweet from Toronto FC summed up this play perfectly:

The Reds opened the scoring in the 41st minute through Canadian international Jonathan Osorio, his third goal in two games. Laryea went on a run down the left flank and dribbled past a defender before cutting it back to fellow countryman.

Insigne had an opportunity in the 60th minute, his low and powerful shot went just wide of the far post.

Domenico Criscito’s skills were on full display during this match, including two chances in the 72nd minute: he first rouletted around a Portland defender and unleashed a shot at goal which was saved. The rebound fell to him and he took another shot that was heading towards the net.

One minute later, the visitors equalized. Passes from Yimmi Chará and Sebastián Blanco led to a goal from Josecarlos Van Rankin.

Van Rankin's first-ever MLS goal is an important one as he provides the equalizer for @TimbersFC in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/4HHmFJhox0 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 14, 2022

Toronto regained the lead in the 79th minute with a goal from Insigne, his first in front of the BMO Field faithful. Captain Michael Bradley chipped in a pass towards the six-yard box, the ball was temporarily intercepted by defender Bill Tuiloma before it dropped in front of the Italian winger who put the ball into the back of the net.

The Reds would add a third in the 85th minute as Bernardeschi scored his second goal in as many matches. The play began with a cross from Insigne to Ayo Akinola, his header was brilliantly saved by Ivačič. Laryea took possession of the ball and then sent a pass to Bernardeschi as he curled his shot into the net.

Toronto FC are now unbeaten in their last four MLS matches, winning three and drawing once.

Their next match is this Wednesday against the New England Revolution at BMO Field. Kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m. EST.