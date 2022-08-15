Richie Laryea, Lorenzo Insigne included in Week 25 MLS Team of the Week

Another week, another pair of Team of the Week nods.

Following their impressive performances in Toronto FC’s 3-1 victory over the Portland Timbers, Richie Laryea and Lorenzo Insigne have been included in the Week 25 MLS Team of the Week.

Laryea’s two assists on the night, one for Jonathan Osorio’s opener and one for Federico Bernardeschi’s strike, earned him a place in the Team of the Week starting XI, his first inclusion since rejoining the Reds on loan from Nottingham Forest on deadline day.

As for Insigne, the Italian, who bagged what proved to be the winner, was named to the bench for the second consecutive week. The former Napoli man scored his first at BMO Field, firing home a sensational effort on the volley after latching onto a delicious lobbed pass from Michael Bradley.

In addition to Laryea and Insigne, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, Luca Petrasso, Alejandro Pozuelo (now with Inter Miami), Jonathan Osorio, Alex Bono, Chris Mavinga, Jesús Jiménez, Michael Bradley, and Federico Bernardeschi are the other Toronto FC players who have also earned themselves a place in at least one MLS Team of the Week this season.

Insigne becomes the fourth TFC player in 2022 to have been named in at least two MLS Team of the Weeks, joining Osorio, Pozuelo and Bono.

Toronto FC will hope for more Team of the Week inclusions when they welcome the New England Revolution to BMO Field on Wednesday, August 17th.