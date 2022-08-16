Toronto FC Prediction League | Round 30 —Toronto FC v. New England Revolution

For the second straight match, Oso, Berna and Insigne found the back of the net, and Toronto has picked up 10 of 12 points since the transformation. But how is your prediction league doing?

Footy Wolverine Go Blue holds a 5 point lead as NO LESS THAN 8 people picked the perfect (3-1 TFC with Toronto up at HT). Lots of room for movement on the table as it looks like a traffic jam getting out of BMO Field. Bumper to Bumper!

Massive midweek match against a club Toronto is chasing for the playoffs. Can they do the business against New England?

The point system for the 2022 season will be as follows:

2 points for guessing the correct result (Win, Loss, or Draw)

1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals scored

goals scored 1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals conceded

A perfect game prediction will yield a massive 4 points—and there will be extra points available each match for the bonus question!

This Week’s Bonus:

Who will open the scoring?

Correct Player by name = 5 points

A teammate (correct team, wrong player) = 1 point

No one scores = 5 points (you must have a 0-0 prediction to get this bonus).

Come on you Reds!