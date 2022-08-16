Preview: Toronto FC hosts New England Revolution in crucial week for the Reds’ season

Toronto FC’s next three matches could go a long way in determining whether the club has a realistic shot at the playoffs.

The Reds will begin their all-important week by hosting the New England Revolution on Wednesday night. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 pm EST and can be watched on TSN.

As it stands right now, Toronto sits in 12th in the Eastern Conference with 29 points, four points behind Inter Miami, who currently occupy the final playoff spot. Over the course of the next week, the Reds will face-off against clubs who are within touching distance - the Revolution on Wednesday night, a trip to Inter Miami on Saturday, and then a visit to Charlotte the following Saturday.

With the current run the Reds are on, and the squad gelling together with every passing game, this stretch of games is coming at a great time for the club. Over their last four games in MLS play, the Reds have 3-1-0, which includes a 0-0 draw against the Revs at Gillette Stadium. In fact, since the debuts of Italian duo of Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi, the Reds have not lost a 90-minute match, with their only defeat coming in the 2022 Canadian Championship Final in penalties.

Over their four-game unbeaten run in the league, the Reds have also shown that their defensive side of the game has become much improved, having conceded four times in four matches, with three of the four goals conceded coming in a 4-3 win in Nashville, the Reds’ first MLS road victory of the season.

The centre back duo of Chris Mavinga and Lukas McaNaughton, along with Richie Laryea and Domenico Criscito, have been preferred by head coach Bob Bradley and found a rhythm over the last three matches, and despite the short turnaround, this backline will all but likely keep their spots for Wednesday’s matchup.

Toronto came away from their weekend matchup unscathed with no new players added to the injury list. For Wednesday’s matchup, the Reds will continue to be without Noble Okello and Quentin Westberg (Upper body), while Mark-Anthony Kaye remains questionable with a lower body injury.

The Reds’ opponents on Wednesday night will be feeling just as confident as the Reds heading into their highly anticipated rematch. After a poor start to their season, New England has definitely turned their season around. The first nine matches saw the Revs lose five of those games. Since their loss on April 23rd, New England has only failed to pick up points on two occasions, in their losses to New York City FC and the Philadelphia Union.

Heading into Wednesday night, the Revs are riding their own four-game unbeaten streak. Over their latest four-match unbeaten run, the Revs are 2-2-0, and have not conceded a goal in that span. In their most recent outing in the league, New England walked away with a 1-0 victory over last-placed D.C. United.

A big part of New England’s defensive success has been goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic. Petrovic took over the number one spot on June 12th and since then has featured in 11 games for the Revs. In those 11 games, the Serbian international has recorded five clean sheets, and has conceded just 11 goals, which currently has him ranked third amongst MLS ‘keepers.

Petrovic played a key role in the last matchup between these clubs, when the Serbian denied Insigne from the spot, which would have surely given the Reds all three points.

Revolution head coach Bruce Arena will have a relatively healthy squad when New England crosses the border. The only notable absence for the Revolution will be Henry Kessler who has been ruled out due to Health & Safety protocols. Kessler had featured in all four matches during this unbeaten run. However, Kessler’s absence could open the door for former Reds defender Omar Gonzalez to feature at BMO Field.

Head-to-Head

New England holds the all-time head-to-head advantage in this matchup, sporting a 14-10-12 record.

This matchup has been closely contested in its recent history, with the margin for the winning team being one goal. The last time the winning team in this fixture won by more than one goal was back in 2018, when the Reds won 4-1 at BMO Field.

Match Notes

The Reds saw two players named to the Team of the Week for Week 25 - Lorenzo Insigne and Richie Laryea

Jonathan Osorio continued his hot offensive streak against Portland with a goal. Osorio now leads the club with nine goals, including six in his last 10 appearances.

Game Details

Opponent: New England Revolution

Kick-off: 7:30 PM

Stadium: BMO Field

Watch: TSN