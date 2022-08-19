Toronto FC Prediction League | Round 31 —Toronto FC @ Inter Miami CF

Well that draw won’t make fans of TFC happy and it certainly won’t make fans of WTR PL happy, either! Lots of points left on the table for TFC and for us!

Footy Wolverine Go Blue holds a massive 9 point lead atop with hitting the Bernardeschi bonus. I realize now for sake of fairness, I’ll keep the bonus as a similar values down the stretch run of the season.

If Toronto are going to continue to tell people they have designs on the post-season, they’ll need to pick up three points in Miami.

The point system for the 2022 season will be as follows:

2 points for guessing the correct result (Win, Loss, or Draw)

1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals scored

goals scored 1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals conceded

A perfect game prediction will yield a massive 4 points—and there will be extra points available each match for the bonus question!

This Week’s Bonus:

Who will be the FINAL goal scorer of the match?

Correct Player by name = 5 points

A teammate (correct team, wrong player) = 1 point

No one scores = 5 points (you must have a 0-0 prediction to get this bonus).

Come on you Reds!