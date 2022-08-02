Jacob Shaffelburg joins Nashville SC on loan through 2022

Following a report that Toronto FC had received a few offers for Jacob Shaffelburg, the Nova Scotian has now joined Nashville SC on loan for the rest of the 2022 season.

NEWS | Toronto FC announced today that the club has loaned winger Jacob Shaffelburg to @NashvilleSC through 2022. — Toronto FC (@TorontoFC) August 2, 2022

The Reds will receive $225,000 in 2022 General Allocation Money (GAM), while Nashville will also receive a 2022 international roster slot and the option to exercise a permanent transfer for Shaffelburg in 2023.

In 2022, Shaffelburg made 13 MLS appearances for the Reds, most recently coming off the bench in the final minute of Toronto FC’s 1-0 defeat to CF Montreal on July 16th. The 22-year-old played predominantly as a left-back under Bob Bradley, but was occasionally used as a winger, Shaffelburg’s natural position.

Following the arrivals of both Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito, as well as the rise of Luca Petrasso, Shaffelburg found his first team opportunities increasingly limited over the last several weeks. In TFC’s last three matches against Charlotte FC, the Vancouver Whitecaps, and the New England Revolution, the Kentville native did not feature.

A fan favourite at the club, Shaffelburg played a total of 61 times for the first team since signing his contract in 2019, scoring four goals.

His standout period with Toronto FC came at the end of the 2021 season, where he bagged three goals and provided six assists in all competitions between mid September and early November. His form deservedly earned him a call-up to the Canadian men’s national team’s October window.

With Nashville, Shaffelburg will have his sights set on establishing himself as a first team regular in the MLS Western Conference. Nashville currently sits sixth in the table with 11 regular season games left to play.