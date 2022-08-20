Recap: Toronto FC loses frustrating match away to Inter Miami

Head coach Bob Bradley made no changes to his starting XI after their 2-2 draw against the New England Revolution on Wednesday. Two changes were made on the bench though, with Kadin Chung and Jordan Perruzza coming in for Shane O’Neill and Jesus Jiménez. The Spaniard was left back in Toronto as Bradley believed he needed a rest.

TFC’s first chance came in the ninth minute from Federico Bernardeschi off a corner kick. He attempted an ambitious olimpico, which was parried behind for yet another corner by ‘keeper Drake Callender.

In the 12th minute, a run from Richie Laryea culminated with him cutting a pass back to Bernardeschi, but his curling shot went over the crossbar.

Miami then had an opportunity in the 16th minute with a free kick from Argentinian striker Gonzalo Higuain, whose effort went over the bar as well.

Six minutes later, a Lorenzo Insigne free kick was blocked by the Miami wall.

In the 24th minute, Miami opened the scoring through Jean Mota.

24' - What a strike by Jean Mota pic.twitter.com/vrCS1id22m — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) August 21, 2022

Four minutes later, TFC found the leveller through Insigne. An unbelievable finish from the Italian as he took a first-time shot when the ball landed after a Bernardeschi shot was blocked.

Lore saw Mimmo last match and said let me try ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/xguxGdtPsp — Toronto FC (@TorontoFC) August 21, 2022

The hosts made it 2-1 in the 44th minute as Ariel Lassiter scored. A free kick to the back post found defender Damion Lowe, his header to the back post went to Lassiter as he put the ball into the net.

Straight from the training ground. @Ari_Lassiter15 finishes a slick move to put #InterMiamiCF back on top. pic.twitter.com/mldgSg5QIA — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 21, 2022

One minute into the second half, the two Italian Designated Players combined for a Toronto chance. Bernardeschi sent a pass to Insigne at the top of the box, but his shot went over the crossbar.

In the 72nd minute, captain Michael Bradley let a shot rip from outside the box as Callender was equal to the task and made a quality save.

Insigne made a run through the midfield in the 81st minute and took a shot, which Callender saved as well.

The night ended in a disappointing defeat for the Reds, as their five-game unbeaten streak in MLS came to an end.

Their next match is on Saturday, July 27th against Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium. Kick-off is set for 7:00 pm EST.