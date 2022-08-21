Recap: York United snatch three points away to Forge FC

HAMILTON, Ont. - York United grabbed a surprising 3-1 win on the road to league leaders Forge FC on Saturday evening.

A well-managed 90 minutes by Martin Nash’s side was rewarded with three points against their local rivals.

The 905 Derby got off to a perfect start for the Nine Stripes. York’s leading scorer Osaze De Rosario was able to get on the end of a quality ball down the left from Paris Gee. De Ro then poked the ball past Henry, notching his ninth goal of the season.

The hosts were eager to answer back, applying tons of pressure on York in their own half with the visitors looking scattered. Forge’s top scorer Woobens Pacius almost capitalized from Forge’s willingness to attack. Ashtone Morgan crossed the ball to the leaping striker, who headed it off the crossbar and out.

David Choiniere had the next best chance for the home side. The winger latched onto a ball over the top from Alexander Achinioti-Jonsson before striking from a tight angle. York goalkeeper Eleias Himaras was equal to the effort, palming it off the post and out.

Forge came out in the second half looking to assert their dominance and quickly get back in the match. They would do just that off of a smart corner routine which ended with a Tristan Borges curler. Borges wasn't closed down quickly enough after retrieving a pass from the corner kick taker, Kyle Bekker. He faked a shot then let fly to find the top right corner and tie up the game.

York did not let that goal derail their evening, replying with a sweet goal of their own. In similar fashion to Borges’ goal just six minutes earlier, Chrisnovic N’Sa fired on his left foot from outside of the area, blasting it past the diving keeper. That would be the defender’s second ever goal in the Canadian Premier League.

Things would go from bad to worse for Forge as the returning Molham Babouli scored the final goal of the match in the 68th minute.

A pass from winger Ronan Kratt deflected off of Alessandro Hojabrpour and into the path of Babouli who slotted it into the back of the net and shushed some of the boos he received from the Forge supporters.

After scoring a goal in his victorious return to Hamilton, @yorkutdfc attacker Mo Babouli picks up the @Gatorade Performance of the Match#CanPL pic.twitter.com/J1AbXevOnU — Canadian Premier League (@CPLsoccer) August 21, 2022

York would hang on to the 3-1 scoreline, getting their second victory over Forge this season. The win in Hamilton means that York United have won two straight league matches for the first time this campaign. They are now just one point behind Halifax Wanderers who occupy sixth place in the table.

Speaking after the game, match winner Chrisnovic N’Sa talked about how the group wants to finish what has been a difficult campaign.

“Until the end we’ll go for it,” said the defender.

“There’s seven games left so let’s win seven in a row.”

York United are on the road for their next match, facing Cavalry FC on August 27th.

Also playing their next one on the 27th, Forge FC will look to avoid losing three straight for the first time this season when they travel to the nation’s capital to take on Atletico Ottawa.