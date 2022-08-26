Toronto FC Prediction League | Round 32 —Toronto FC @ Charlotte FC

That wasn’t the result we were looking for, and the end of a fairly wasteful week, points wise, for Toronto FC. Hopefully a week of rest can change the fortunes for our lads.

Footy Wolverine Go Blue lead dips to 8 points as Ed & Rita Harrison hit the 5 point final goal scorer bonus. Moving up from 4th place to 2nd.

Also special shout out to 613RepresentingTFC for having the perfect score and picking Miami to score last.

Next up? A trip to Charlotte.

The point system for the 2022 season will be as follows:

2 points for guessing the correct result (Win, Loss, or Draw)

1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals scored

goals scored 1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals conceded

A perfect game prediction will yield a massive 4 points—and there will be extra points available each match for the bonus question!

This Week’s Bonus:

Will Toronto get a goal from someone other than Insigne, Criscito or Bernardeschi?

No = 1 point

Yes = 2 points (an own goal by a Charlotte player counts for this 2 point bonus).

Come on you Reds!