 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Toronto FC Prediction League | Round 32 —Toronto FC @ Charlotte FC

Guess Wednesday’s final score before the 7 pm ET kickoff to enter our prediction and be eligible to win a Toronto FC prize!

By Martyn Bailey
/ new
Graphics : JPN

That wasn’t the result we were looking for, and the end of a fairly wasteful week, points wise, for Toronto FC. Hopefully a week of rest can change the fortunes for our lads.

Footy Wolverine Go Blue lead dips to 8 points as Ed & Rita Harrison hit the 5 point final goal scorer bonus. Moving up from 4th place to 2nd.

Also special shout out to 613RepresentingTFC for having the perfect score and picking Miami to score last.

Graphics : JPN

Next up? A trip to Charlotte.

The point system for the 2022 season will be as follows:

  • 2 points for guessing the correct result (Win, Loss, or Draw)
  • 1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals scored
  • 1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals conceded

A perfect game prediction will yield a massive 4 points—and there will be extra points available each match for the bonus question!

This Week’s Bonus:

Will Toronto get a goal from someone other than Insigne, Criscito or Bernardeschi?

No = 1 point

Yes = 2 points (an own goal by a Charlotte player counts for this 2 point bonus).

Come on you Reds!

More From Waking The Red

Loading comments...