Federico Bernardeschi, Lorenzo Insigne named to Week 27 MLS Team of the Week

Having scored the goals which helped Toronto FC to three invaluable points at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne have been included in the Week 27 MLS Team of the Week.

Both Italians scored a goal each in the second half to ensure Toronto returned home with all the points and a crucial 2-0 away victory.

For Bernardeschi, this is his second Team of the Week nod since arriving on a free transfer from Juventus, with his first inclusion coming after his memorable debut performance against Charlotte on July 23rd.

Meanwhile, Insigne is in an MLS Team of the Week for the third time since joining the club from Napoli.

TFC’s two Designated Players each recorded a goal and an assist in the win over Charlotte, with Insigne grabbing the first of the night in spectacular fashion.

A Bernardeschi corner was swung in perfectly to an unmarked Insigne at the far post, and Toronto’s No. 24 made no mistake on the volley as he fired the Reds in front in the 49th minute.

The Italian connection continues pic.twitter.com/VLrAOObdrA — Toronto FC (@TorontoFC) August 28, 2022

Following Insigne’s highlight reel goal, Bernardeschi then stunned the crowd at Bank of America Stadium with a strike of sheer quality.

Insigne sent the ball wide to his compatriot, and the No. 10’s audacious hit from just inside the box found its way right into the bottom corner past a helpless Kristijan Kahlina.

Take a bow, Fede ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/MKv0jG4eMH — Toronto FC (@TorontoFC) August 28, 2022

In addition to Bernardeschi and Insigne, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, Luca Petrasso, Alejandro Pozuelo (now with Inter Miami), Alex Bono, Jonathan Osorio, Chris Mavinga, Jesús Jiménez, Michael Bradley, Richie Laryea, and Domenico Criscito are the other Toronto FC players who have also earned themselves a place in at least one MLS Team of the Week this season.

Through their first seven MLS appearances, Insigne has notched six goal contributions, while his fellow Italian Bernardeschi already has eight to his name.

With the Reds still very much in a fight to make the 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs, TFC’s talismans will have their sights set on getting on the scoresheet once again when the LA Galaxy visits BMO Field on Wednesday, August 31st.